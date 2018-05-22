Jeep, 3-year-old's wheelchair stolen from Lexington driveway

The girl's mother says she doesn't have money to buy a new car, but all she really cares about is the wheelchair, which cost $15,000.

Felita Gamble's 3-year-old daughter, Dreya, has spina bifida, and can't walk. Gamble says she doesn't have money to buy a new car, but all she really cares about is the wheelchair, which cost $15,000.

"If you have a heart, just return the wheelchair and the car seats," she said. "I'll worry about everything else later."

"Whoever it was, they were heartless," she added. "They were cold-hearted. And I pray to God that whoever took it is found."

