Jeep, 3-year-old's wheelchair stolen from Lexington driveway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman's Jeep was stolen from her driveway in Lexington on Monday, but she says what was inside the Jeep was far more valuable. 

It contained her 3-year-old daughter's wheelchair.

Felita Gamble's 3-year-old daughter, Dreya, has spina bifida, and can't walk. Gamble says she doesn't have money to buy a new car, but all she really cares about is the wheelchair, which cost $15,000.

"If you have a heart, just return the wheelchair and the car seats," she said. "I'll worry about everything else later."

"Whoever it was, they were heartless," she added. "They were cold-hearted. And I pray to God that whoever took it is found."

