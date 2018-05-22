Officials respond after chemical spills into southern Indiana cr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials respond after chemical spills into southern Indiana creek

(Image Source: Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District) (Image Source: Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District)
(Image Source: Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District) (Image Source: Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District)

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have issued a warning after a chemical spilled into a southern Indiana creek.

The chemical spilled into the Yellow Fork Creek in the 5600 block of Buck Creek Road in Floyds Knobs on Monday, according to Sgt. Ryan Houchen of the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District.

Officials with Floyd County Emergency Management say the chemical released is normally used to deodorize portable toilets and holding tanks.

The chemical was placed into a storm drain that emptied into the Yellow Fork Creek and killed several fish. Authorities say the chemical spill was contained,  and there was no threat to human life.

Officials are continuing to investigate the spill.

