Voters head to the polls for Kentucky's primary Election Day

About 22 percent of voters are expected in Jefferson County for Kentucky's primary election.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Voters head to the polls Tuesday for Kentucky's primary Election Day.

Election officials say 18 polling places in Jefferson County have moved to new buildings this year, so voters are being urged to double-check before heading to vote.

You can find that information on the Jefferson County Clerk's website, along with sample ballots. Also make sure to bring a photo ID.

Voters can expect to see new equipment and voting machines for this election, and some voters will use touch screens to cast their ballots.

Election officials expect to see about 18 to 22 percent of registered Jefferson County voters for Tuesday's primary. There are usually larger turnouts for general elections.

Voters in Louisville will cast ballots in several races including Metro Council and the Kentucky House of Representatives.

This primary could reveal whether teacher protests over pension reform and education funding had an affect on voters.

Republican consultant Les Fugate said, "It's yet to be seen how that enthusiasm shifts from a couple of thousand people at the Capitol, to thousands of votes in each individual district across the state."

But Democratic consultant Mike Ward believes teachers will make a difference. "Well, you heard the teachers say it. 'We'll remember in November,'" he said.

In Louisville, the primary will determine who will run for mayor in November. One hotly contested race is the Democratic primary for Jefferson County Attorney. Metro Councilman Brent Ackerson is challenging Mike O'Connell for the position.

The polls in Kentucky close at 6 p.m. local time.

The Kentucky Secretary of State's office has a website to check voting locations statewide and to see a sample ballot. CLICK HERE

