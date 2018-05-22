Harrison Co., Ind. Commissioner James Klinstiver dies at 77

LMPD said the driver of the car didn't stop and has yet to be found.

A judicial conduct commission says it identified at least 29 instances of judicial ethics violations.

Cheri Bryant Hamilton lost in her primary race Tuesday night, a week after she was named in an ethics complaint.

Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine said Stumler "accidentally ... pulled the trigger" when she shot Warrick while attempting to turn on a flashlight mounted on her weapon.

Dennis Horlander's loss was the highest-profile defeat on a night that also saw the Republican House floor leader also lose.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident happened on April 26, 2018 at duPont Manual High School

Police say she screamed -- and he ran.

POLICE: Louisville woman awoke to man sexually fondling her in her home

A Georgetown family woke up Monday to find a bobcat hanging out on the porch.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harrison County, Indiana, is mourning the loss of a well known community leader.

Commissioner James Guy Klinstiver died on Sunday at the age of 77.

Klinstiver was born on December 17, 1940 to parents Chester and Catherine, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother Carl.

Klinstiver was a long-time member of the Pisgah Lodge #32 and Scottish Rite, and he was a charter member of the Elizabeth Lions Club.

He retired from Indiana State Highway after 42 years, was a fifth-generation farmer and owner of National Roadrunners Xpress Trucking and Klin-Co. Inc.

He also served with the Army National Guard.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dixie Hofelich–Klinstiver; daughter, Kimberly Wiseman; grandson, Alex Wiseman; great-grandson Maverick Wiseman; brother, Harold Klinstiver; sister, Travis Marie Bushau, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, from 12 to 8 p.m., at the Market Street Chapel of Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville Funeral Homes. Further visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at Lighthouse United Methodist Church in Elizabeth. Klinstiver's funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Elizabeth.

Expressions of sympathy can be given to the American Heart Association and the Kidney Foundation.

