Prince Harry, Meghan attend first royal event as newlyweds

LONDON (AP) -- Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have arrived at their first royal event as newlyweds.

They attended a Buckingham Palace garden party honoring Harry's father, Prince Charles, for his many years of charitable work.

The long spell of sunny weather that gave their Saturday wedding a special glow continued Tuesday at the outdoor occasion.

More than 6,000 people involved with charities supported by Charles are also attending the party in the vast palace gardens. Tuesday's birthday celebration comes months before Charles' actual birthday on Nov. 14. The event was mostly to celebrate Charles' achievements.

"You have inspired William and I, and looking out here today, it is clear to see that we are not alone," Harry said in his speech at the party about his father. "You have created an incredible body of work that has, and will continue to make such a huge difference to so many people's lives."

It marks the first time Harry and Meghan have been seen in public since an evening reception on their wedding night.

Markle previously said she wants to "hit the ground running" after getting married to become a full-time member of the royal family. Harry and Markle said "I do" on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle as millions of people watched.

The newlyweds are delaying their honeymoon and haven't said when and where they will be going. They are expected to head to Namibia or Botswana.

The newly named Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now living at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

