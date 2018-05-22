Grocery sees dirty word in 'Summa Cum Laude,' sensors cake - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Grocery sees dirty word in 'Summa Cum Laude,' sensors cake

Posted: Updated:
The Publix in South Carolina thought "Summa Cum Laude" included a dirty word and changed the message on the graduation cake. The Publix in South Carolina thought "Summa Cum Laude" included a dirty word and changed the message on the graduation cake.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- A South Carolina woman isn't happy a grocery store censored her honor graduate son's cake, which was supposed to include the Latin phrase "Summa Cum Laude."

Cara Koscinski told The Washington Post she bought a cake online from Publix that was supposed to say "Congrats Jacob! Summa Cum Laude class of 2018." The phrase means "with highest honors."

She says the online message box did not like the word "cum," the Latin word for "with." The computer marked it as a naughty word and substituted three hyphens.

Koscinski said she then filled in a box for special instructions, explaining the Latin word and placed the $70 order. Another family member picked up the cake, not knowing what it was supposed to say. It came with the hyphens.

She says the store gave her a refund and a gift card when she complained.

