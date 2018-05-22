Former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh battling brain cancer

LMPD said the driver of the car didn't stop and has yet to be found.

LMPD said the driver of the car didn't stop and has yet to be found.

A judicial conduct commission says it identified at least 29 instances of judicial ethics violations.

A judicial conduct commission says it identified at least 29 instances of judicial ethics violations.

Cheri Bryant Hamilton lost in her primary race Tuesday night, a week after she was named in an ethics complaint.

Cheri Bryant Hamilton lost in her primary race Tuesday night, a week after she was named in an ethics complaint.

Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine said Stumler "accidentally ... pulled the trigger" when she shot Warrick while attempting to turn on a flashlight mounted on her weapon.

Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine said Stumler "accidentally ... pulled the trigger" when she shot Warrick while attempting to turn on a flashlight mounted on her weapon.

Dennis Horlander's loss was the highest-profile defeat on a night that also saw the Republican House floor leader also lose.

Dennis Horlander's loss was the highest-profile defeat on a night that also saw the Republican House floor leader also lose.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident happened on April 26, 2018 at duPont Manual High School

According to an arrest warrant, the incident happened on April 26, 2018 at duPont Manual High School

Police say she screamed -- and he ran.

Police say she screamed -- and he ran.

POLICE: Louisville woman awoke to man sexually fondling her in her home

POLICE: Louisville woman awoke to man sexually fondling her in her home

A Georgetown family woke up Monday to find a bobcat hanging out on the porch.

A Georgetown family woke up Monday to find a bobcat hanging out on the porch.

Former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh is battling brain cancer.

INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- Former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh is battling brain cancer.

Fox 59 reports that she underwent surgery to remove a malignant glioblastoma tumor. Her family says she will begin chemotherapy and radiation once she recovers from her surgery.

Mrs. Bayh’s family says the cancer is the same kind that U.S. Senator John McCain is fighting. Glioblastoma also took the life of former Vice President Joe Biden's son Beau Biden.

Mrs. Bayh also had a brain tumor removed in July 2015 but that tumor was benign.

She was the first lady of Indiana while her husband, former U.S. Senator Evan Bayh, served as governor from 1989 to 1997. The couple has been married for 33-years and have two sons.

Indiana's U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly posted his support for the Bayh family offering prayers for a full recovery.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.