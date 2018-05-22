Former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh battling brain cancer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh battling brain cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WDRB) -- Former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh is battling brain cancer.

Fox 59 reports that she underwent surgery to remove a malignant glioblastoma tumor. Her family says she will begin chemotherapy and radiation once she recovers from her surgery.

Mrs. Bayh’s family says the cancer is the same kind that U.S. Senator John McCain is fighting. Glioblastoma also took the life of former Vice President Joe Biden's son Beau Biden.

Mrs. Bayh also had a brain tumor removed in July 2015 but that tumor was benign.

She was the first lady of Indiana while her husband, former U.S. Senator Evan Bayh, served as governor from 1989 to 1997. The couple has been married for 33-years and have two sons.

Indiana's U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly posted his support for the Bayh family offering prayers for a full recovery.

