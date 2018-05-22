Budget cuts mean 49 jobs lost at Ky. Department of Education

Of that number, 205 are either the result of layoffs or overstaffing, a process in which their classes are cut because of factors like declining student enrollment and programming changes.More >>
Suspensions at JCPS have increased in recent years, disproportionately affecting black students in the district.More >>
The opinion, sought by WDRB News in an Open Meetings Act appeal, said that the board’s April 17 executive session should have been confined to discussions that could lead to the appointment, discipline or dismissal of an employee.More >>
The exchange, obtained by WDRB News through an open records request this week, came a day after the General Assembly passed a two-year budget that did not include money for charter schools.More >>
Porter and JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio were among those who addressed about 100 attendees at Thursday’s forum on the prospect of state management for JCPS at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church, where most speakers spoke against the KDE taking over operations at the state’s largest school system.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by Louisville attorney Nick Naiser on behalf of Betty Wilson and her daughter, names former Whitney Young Elementary Principal Mary Minyard as the lone defendant.More >>
DuPont Manual High School tops the list of state high schools and ranks 152nd nationally with a 100 percent graduation rate and 79.3 college readiness score.More >>
