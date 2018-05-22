UPDATE: Second arrest made after 3-year-old hospitalized with pot in his system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Frankfort have made a second arrest in connection with a 3-year-old boy who was brought to a Kentucky hospital with bite marks, bruising and marijuana in his system.

According to court documents, 35-year-old James Stratton was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. Police had already arrested 36-year-old Dawn R. Baker, the boy's mother.

Police say the case began on Monday, May 14, when Kentucky State Police were sent to Franklin Medical Regional Center. Hospital staff and a social worker reported that a 3-year-old boy had been brought to the emergency room by his grandmother, and his mother, Baker.

Police say the 3-year-old had sustained, "several bruises, a partial outline of a hand-print on his bottom and bite marks." Police say he also displayed "very large pupils" and was "agitated."

After medical tests were performed, it was determined that the boy was suffering from neurological issues related to the presence of marijuana and amphetamines in his system, according to the warrant.

Police say the hospital determined that the bite marks were human.

Baker allegedly told officers that she had taken her child to Stratton's home in Frankfort, on May 12, two days earlier. When the boy was brought to his grandmother's home on the morning of May 14, his grandmother noticed that he was "acting weird" and insisted that he be taken to the hospital.

When confronted about the boy's injuries, Baker initially said that the bite marks were from a dog inside their home. Police say she told them she could not explain the presence of drugs in his system, and blamed Stratton for the other physical injuries.

Later, on May 15, Baker was again interviewed by Kentucky State Police. Police say she admitted only to spanking the boy "too hard" on his bottom.

Police say Baker and Stratton were the only ones who had contact with the boy from May 12 to May 13, and intentionally abused him, or placed him in a situation that resulted in the abuse.

A warrant was issued for the arrests of both Baker and Stratton on Thursday, May 17. The Franklin County Sheriff's office took Baker into custody on Sunday evening. Stratton was arrested on Tuesday. Both are charged with first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree wanton endangerment. They are currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.

The University of Louisville Pediatrics of Forensic Medicine is conducting its own investigation.

Related:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.