Bardstown Police to remember Officer Jason Ellis 5 years after his murder

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bardstown Police Department will honor a murdered officer five years after his death.

Officer Jason Ellis was ambushed and gunned down on a ramp to the Bluegrass Parkway in 2013.

No arrests have ever been made in Ellis' murder.

The department has planned a memorial service at the Highview Cemetery in Chaplin, Kentucky, on Friday. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

