Coroner identifies 12-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash in Chickasaw Park

LMPD said the driver of the car didn't stop and has yet to be found.

Cheri Bryant Hamilton lost in her primary race Tuesday night, a week after she was named in an ethics complaint.

Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine said Stumler "accidentally ... pulled the trigger" when she shot Warrick while attempting to turn on a flashlight mounted on her weapon.

Dennis Horlander's loss was the highest-profile defeat on a night that also saw the Republican House floor leader also lose.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident happened on April 26, 2018 at duPont Manual High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chickasaw Park is peaceful during the day, but on Monday night, it was anything but.

Around 10 p.m., LMPD said a 12-year-old girl was hit by car. She was taken to Norton Children's hospital, but she died soon thereafter. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office notified the victim as Laraya Hill, but the cause and manner of death is still pending.

"I can't understand why some one would hit that child coming through here like that," said Tim Johnson, who lives near Chickasaw Park. "Man, it's a sad shame man for someone to do a child like that."

"Stop and take responsibility, " Johnson said. "If you run from things like that, they are going to be a whole lot harder on you than they would have if you had stayed right here. "

There were not any witnesses either, LMPD said. For Johnson others who hang out at the park during the day, the whole situation is hard to figure out

"We're done here every day, and people don't come through driving at a high rate of speed," Johnson said. "We got speed bumps right up here at this corner when you come in, and then we got another one right there as you're getting ready to exit the park. So I don't understand it."

Officers are searching for a car and driver, but they have few leads to build on.

