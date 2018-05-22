Statewide day of online giving helps make a difference for more - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Statewide day of online giving helps make a difference for more than 160 Kentucky nonprofits

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From finding a safe place for abuse victims to helping someone who is battling cancer, Kentucky nonprofits serve people from all walks of life.

And at the stroke of midnight Monday, the clock started ticking on an event connecting Kentucky charities with donors. More than 160 nonprofits are participating in the sixth annual Kentucky Gives Day, a 24-hour online giving event helps non-profits boost or launch their online fundraising efforts.

"It does make a big difference for us," said Larissa Reece, Vice President of Development for Family & Children's Place. "We serve children who are the victims of abuse, who have experienced community trauma, family trauma."

Reece said the need for the victims they serve has grown, unfortunately. But the resources have stayed the same.

"The latest statistics have shown a 55 percent increase in child abuse," Reese said. "And for us, that is creating a strain on our resources and the finances that support our work."

Another local nonprofit benefiting from the donations is Friend for Life, a support network that connects cancer patients with volunteers who have the same diagnoses.

"It is huge for us," said Nicole Guffey Wiseman, assistant director of Friend for Life. "Because we are able to get extra exposure that we normally wouldn't as a small nonprofit."

The 24-hour online giving event ends at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. However, all of the charities will accept donations and volunteers year-round.

