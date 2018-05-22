Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Fern Valley Road cra - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Fern Valley Road crash

Posted: Updated:
It happened at about 3:00 a.m. Tuesday on Fern Valley Road at Jefferson Boulevard, between Preston Highway and Shepherdsville Road. It happened at about 3:00 a.m. Tuesday on Fern Valley Road at Jefferson Boulevard, between Preston Highway and Shepherdsville Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Fern Valley Road on Tuesday morning.

That man has been identified as 45-year-old Troy Blanton.

It happened at about 3:00 a.m. Tuesday on Fern Valley Road at Jefferson Boulevard, between Preston Highway and Shepherdsville Road.

Police say Blanton was going east on Fern Valley when he lost control of the motorcycle and hit a curb. He died at the scene.

Investigators say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.