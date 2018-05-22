Topgolf addresses Hurstbourne residents' concerns about noise, lights and traffic

Hurstbourne residents are posting signs in their yards and signing petitions in opposition to the proposed Louisville Topgolf in Oxmoor Center, which would be the first of its kind in Kentucky.

Topgolf is seeking to add a three-level building on 37 acres at 7900 Shelbyville Road, including a 4-acre outdoor driving range enclosed by 170-foot-high netting. The 65,000-square-foot building would have 102 hitting bays, plans show.

The facility would be in place of the former Sears building. Christian Way and a thick tree line would separate the golf complex from a residential neighborhood.

“I don't think this is the neighborhood for something like that Topgolf,” said Jean Feger, who has lived in a quiet neighborhood near Oxmoor Center for 20 years.

As she sat on her porch Tuesday with a big, red sign in her yard, she said she’s worried it won't be quiet for much longer because of the noise, lights and traffic coming from the proposed complex.

“I'm not looking forward to the noise or other things this might create,” she said.

General Manager of Oxmoor Center, Kendall Merrick, said Topgolf is listening and is taking a swing at a compromise.

“The stadium lights that have been referenced in earlier generations of Topgolf will not be here,” Merrick said. “They're converted to LED lighting, and those lights will face downward as opposed to the old lights which faced outward. We've actually moved the building further to the west. That by itself will help the noise level a lot. We've also commissioned a traffic engineer to study other options to see if there are other ways to better improve the traffic for everyone involved.”

Topgolf even launched this website on Tuesday to connect with neighbors.

“I've been doing this for a long, long time, and it's probably the largest number of people that have signed petitions in opposition that I've seen,” said Steve Porter, who represents the city of Hurstbourne.

The plan still needs to get approval from the city, which could take months. In the meantime, another developer has proposed a similar experience off Old Henry Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway.

“I think that is the place for this, out away from residential areas,” Feger said.

Hurstbourne residents are holding a rally at the corner of Lyndon Lane and Oxmoor Woods Parkway on at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to try to protest Topgolf.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.