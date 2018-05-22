Groundbreaking held for new indoor farmer's market in Shelby Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An indoor farmer's market is coming to Shelby Park.

City leaders broke ground Tuesday on the Logan Street Market.

The market will be inside the old Axton and Tobacco Company warehouse.

The farmer's market is expected to have about 50 vendors selling fresh and local food. A brewery, a library, cooking demonstrations and events for kids are also planned.

Mike Saifi owns Safai Coffee in the Highlands and said they were inspired by year-round markets in other cities.

The market is set to open this summer.

