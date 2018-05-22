Groundbreaking held for new indoor farmer's market in Shelby Par - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Groundbreaking held for new indoor farmer's market in Shelby Park

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An indoor farmer's market is coming to Shelby Park.

City leaders broke ground Tuesday on the Logan Street Market.

The market will be inside the old Axton and Tobacco Company warehouse.

The farmer's market is expected to have about 50 vendors selling fresh and local food. A brewery, a library, cooking demonstrations and events for kids are also planned. 

Mike Saifi owns Safai Coffee in the Highlands and said they were inspired by year-round markets in other cities.

The market is set to open this summer. 

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.