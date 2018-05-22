LANE | Lance Thomas to transfer from U of L

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lance Thomas has been granted his release and will transfer from the University of Louisville.

The 6'9" forward from Norcross, Georgia just finished a Freshman year in which he averaged 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12 games. He scored a career-high 10 early in the season against Bryant and scored 6 in an ACC game at Pittsburgh.

“Lance and his family felt that a change was best for him,” said U of L Coach Chris Mack. “We have provided him his unconditional release to transfer and we wish him the best. Our team returns to campus next week for summer semester classes and I know they are all committed to working hard, getting better and preparing for the season.

“I want to thank everyone in Louisville,” said Thomas. “Everyone at the university, the city and the community has been very good to me. After returning home at the end of the semester I was just thinking about my future. I feel it's in my best interest to look at other options for my career.”

Thomas' departure leaves the Cardinals with eight scholarship players.