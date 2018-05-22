LMPD still searching for suggestions on future of overcrowded impound lot

LMPD said the driver of the car didn't stop and has yet to be found.

LMPD said the driver of the car didn't stop and has yet to be found.

Cheri Bryant Hamilton lost in her primary race Tuesday night, a week after she was named in an ethics complaint.

Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine said Stumler "accidentally ... pulled the trigger" when she shot Warrick while attempting to turn on a flashlight mounted on her weapon.

Dennis Horlander's loss was the highest-profile defeat on a night that also saw the Republican House floor leader also lose.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is searching for public input on where to find a larger space to move the currently overcrowded impound lot. And after making some room, the department is also looking for suggestions on which abandoned cars residents would most like to see towed from their neighborhoods.

The tow lot is designed to handle 1,800 cars, but Lt. Col. Robert Schroeder, LMPD’s assistant chief of police, said there is usually around 2,200 cars on the lot. These cars were either destroyed in crashes, evidence in a crime or abandoned.

“We’re working as fast as we can to try and resolve the situation and get a new tow lot in a better, more efficient way,” Schroeder said. “It’s just unfortunately taking a little bit longer than we would’ve hoped to get this done.”

Earlier this year, LMPD put out a public request for information, also known as an RFI, to collect possible suggestions for a better location. Schroeder said, unfortunately, the ideas were either too small or in a flood plain.

“Which really ruled them out, because that puts us in the same situation we’re in now," Schroeder said. "And we want to be very cognizant of how it’ll affect the community where we put the tow lot. And how it’ll affect the environment.”

So now, the department is looking for more ideas and announced a public information meeting next month. The meeting will be from 6-7:30 p.m. June 21 on the second floor of Butchertown Pizza Hall at 1301 Story Avenue. LMPD is looking for suggestions that are centrally located, 15 or more acres and minimal impact to people and the environment.

“We don’t want to come to the public in ten years and say we’ve outgrown the tow lot again,” Schroeder said. “We really want the right size so we can grow into the future.”

In the meantime, LMPD managed to shuffle some things around at the tow lot to create a little bit of extra space for more vehicles. And they want to hear from you which abandoned vehicles you would like to see removed from your neighborhoods. LMPD cautions not every suggestion will be met, because they need to prioritize the little space they have.

“Anything that presents a danger to public safety, we immediately tow,” Schroeder said. “A crashed vehicle on the roadway or blocking the roadway, something creating immediate danger.”

Next in line would include any cars needing to be stored for evidence. Schroeder said there are currently 480 vehicles stored at the lot for evidence. He said LMPD is working to find a separate off-site location that is secure to store those vehicles in the future.

After those two priority categories, LMPD considers abandoned vehicles.

“We look at the abandoned cars or the cars that are causing problems in our community,” Schroeder said. “And we try to look at those that are causing the worst problems. Those blocking a fire hydrant, or they’re just a real eyesore.”

To report an abandoned vehicle, call MetroCall at 311. Or you can call your local police division or email Robert.Schroeder@louisvilleky.gov.

“I understand the public’s frustration,” Schroeder said. “We want to get those cars, and we want to do it as quickly as we can. Unfortunately, we’re just in a situation where we’re out of space.”

