Fischer, Leet win primaries, advance to November clash for Louisville mayor

A Georgetown family woke up Monday to find a bobcat hanging out on the porch.More >>
A Georgetown family woke up Monday to find a bobcat hanging out on the porch.More >>
Police say she screamed -- and he ran.More >>
Police say she screamed -- and he ran.More >>
According to an arrest warrant, the incident happened on April 26, 2018 at duPont Manual High SchoolMore >>
According to an arrest warrant, the incident happened on April 26, 2018 at duPont Manual High SchoolMore >>
Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine said Stumler "accidentally ... pulled the trigger" when she shot Warrick while attempting to turn on a flashlight mounted on her weapon.More >>
Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine said Stumler "accidentally ... pulled the trigger" when she shot Warrick while attempting to turn on a flashlight mounted on her weapon.More >>
Cheri Bryant Hamilton lost in her primary race Tuesday night, a week after she was named in an ethics complaint.More >>
Cheri Bryant Hamilton lost in her primary race Tuesday night, a week after she was named in an ethics complaint.More >>
A judicial conduct commission says it identified at least 29 instances of judicial ethics violations.More >>
A judicial conduct commission says it identified at least 29 instances of judicial ethics violations.More >>
LMPD said the driver of the car didn't stop and has yet to be found.More >>
LMPD said the driver of the car didn't stop and has yet to be found.
Cheri Bryant Hamilton lost in her primary race Tuesday night, a week after she was named in an ethics complaint.More >>
Cheri Bryant Hamilton lost in her primary race Tuesday night, a week after she was named in an ethics complaint.More >>
Democratic Mayor Greg Fischer will take on Republican Angela Leet, a Metro Council member, in the fall general election.More >>
Democratic Mayor Greg Fischer will take on Republican Angela Leet, a Metro Council member, in the fall general election.More >>
The Louisville racetrack and gambling company, which offers online wagering on horse racing, already has taken steps to launch sports betting in other states.More >>
The Louisville racetrack and gambling company, which offers online wagering on horse racing, already has taken steps to launch sports betting in other states.More >>
The governor said he would not lead the effort to bring sports gambling to Kentucky, but he refused to condemn the idea and said he would need to see any legislation before deciding whether to sign it.More >>
The governor said he would not lead the effort to bring sports gambling to Kentucky, but he refused to condemn the idea and said he would need to see any legislation before deciding whether to sign it.More >>
One lawmaker, Rep. Jason Nemes of Louisville, says he will file a bill to legalize gambling on sports in the state.More >>
One lawmaker, Rep. Jason Nemes of Louisville, says he will file a bill to legalize gambling on sports in the state.More >>
New touch-screen machines and scanners that tabulate ballots are part of a voting equipment upgrade.More >>
New touch-screen machines and scanners that tabulate ballots are part of a voting equipment upgrade.More >>
Thanks to support from Norton Healthcare, this story and others are available in real-time closed captioning on WDRB.
Thanks to support from Norton Healthcare, this story and others are available in real-time closed captioning on WDRB.More >>