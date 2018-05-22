Fischer, Leet win primaries, advance to November clash for Louis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fischer, Leet win primaries, advance to November clash for Louisville mayor



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Greg Fischer defeated four challengers in the Democratic primary for Mayor on Tuesday, easily moving to a general election contest in November against Republican Metro Council member Angela Leet.

Fischer had received about 74 percent of the Democratic vote with roughly 80 percent of the precincts reporting, ahead of attorney Ryan Fenwick, who was chosen by 17 percent of voters.

In his bid for a third term, Fischer has touted the city’s economic growth since he became mayor in 2011, pointing to the creation of 70,000 new jobs and 2,500 new businesses and more than $12 billion in capital spending in Louisville. He also has cited investment in Louisville’s western neighborhoods.

Fischer’s second term also has been marked by a record murder rate and a sex abuse scandal in a Louisville Metro Police Department youth mentoring program.

Leet, who was elected to the council in 2014, had 66 percent of the vote in a race against GOP challenger Bob DeVore with 80 percent of the precinct reporting. She has already identified public safety as a plank in her campaign platform.

An independent candidate, Douglas Lattimore, also has filed to run in the November election.

