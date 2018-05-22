Gay man loses bid to challenge Kentucky clerk Kim Davis

LMPD said the driver of the car didn't stop and has yet to be found.

LMPD said the driver of the car didn't stop and has yet to be found.

Cheri Bryant Hamilton lost in her primary race Tuesday night, a week after she was named in an ethics complaint.

Cheri Bryant Hamilton lost in her primary race Tuesday night, a week after she was named in an ethics complaint.

Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine said Stumler "accidentally ... pulled the trigger" when she shot Warrick while attempting to turn on a flashlight mounted on her weapon.

Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine said Stumler "accidentally ... pulled the trigger" when she shot Warrick while attempting to turn on a flashlight mounted on her weapon.

Dennis Horlander's loss was the highest-profile defeat on a night that also saw the Republican House floor leader also lose.

Dennis Horlander's loss was the highest-profile defeat on a night that also saw the Republican House floor leader also lose.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident happened on April 26, 2018 at duPont Manual High School

According to an arrest warrant, the incident happened on April 26, 2018 at duPont Manual High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- A gay man in eastern Kentucky has lost his bid to challenge a Republican county clerk who went to jail three years ago for denying him and others marriage licenses in the aftermath of an historic U.S. Supreme Court decision.

David Ermold was seeking the Democratic nomination for county clerk in Rowan County, Kentucky. He hoped to challenge Kim Davis, the religious conservative who said in 2015 "God's authority" prevented her from issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

But Ermold lost to Elwood Caudill in a four-way Democratic primary on Tuesday, despite a campaign that raised more than $200,000 with donations from at least 48 states. Caudill will face Davis in the November general election. No one challenged Davis for the Republican nomination.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.