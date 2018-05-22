Hardin County approves $361 million hospital sale despite criticism

LMPD said the driver of the car didn't stop and has yet to be found.

A judicial conduct commission says it identified at least 29 instances of judicial ethics violations.

Cheri Bryant Hamilton lost in her primary race Tuesday night, a week after she was named in an ethics complaint.

Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine said Stumler "accidentally ... pulled the trigger" when she shot Warrick while attempting to turn on a flashlight mounted on her weapon.

Dennis Horlander's loss was the highest-profile defeat on a night that also saw the Republican House floor leader also lose.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident happened on April 26, 2018 at duPont Manual High School

Police say she screamed -- and he ran.

POLICE: Louisville woman awoke to man sexually fondling her in her home

A Georgetown family woke up Monday to find a bobcat hanging out on the porch.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deal to sell Hardin Memorial Hospital worth hundreds of millions of dollars was given the green light Tuesday night, but not everyone is happy with the plan.

The Hardin County Fiscal Court approved the sale of Hardin Memorial Hospital by an 8-1 vote for a more than $361 million deal with Baptist Health. Members of the fiscal court also serve as trustees on the Hardin Memorial Hospital Board.

The majority of the sale, approximately $235 million, is for investments to upgrade the building, hire more doctors and purchase new technology.

A group against the sale voiced concerns that new owners could reduce services and funnel patients to Louisville for more specialized care. Mark Barrett spoke against the agreement, calling for more transparency in the process.

"If it had been handled different, I think it might have been a lot better for the people of Hardin County,” Barrett said.

Judge-Executive Harry Berry said county officials have been as transparent as possible.

"Because of the confidentiality agreements, we can't disclose who the other suitors were or what the offers were made from them, but we have announced publicly that this is the best deal," Berry said.

Gerard Colman, the CEO of Baptist Health, said the hospital group will actually expand care in the county.

"We want to keep health care in the community and then not take those patients and then ship them up to Louisville," Colman said.

The hospital will be called Baptist Health Hardin. The transaction is expected to close this year in December.

