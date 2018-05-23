LMPD investigating fatal shooting in south Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating fatal shooting in south Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was found to shot death outside a home in south Louisville.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says officers got the call about a shooting just before midnight Wednesday morning.

They found the man in his 20s shot at least once in front of a home behind a car wash on South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue.

Investigators do not think the man lived at that home.

Police also say they do not believe anyone else was shot and no one inside the home was hurt.

No arrests have been made and LMPD doesn't have any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tipline at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.