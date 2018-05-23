LMPD investigating fatal shooting in south Louisville

LMPD said the driver of the car didn't stop and has yet to be found.

A judicial conduct commission says it identified at least 29 instances of judicial ethics violations.

Cheri Bryant Hamilton lost in her primary race Tuesday night, a week after she was named in an ethics complaint.

Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine said Stumler "accidentally ... pulled the trigger" when she shot Warrick while attempting to turn on a flashlight mounted on her weapon.

Dennis Horlander's loss was the highest-profile defeat on a night that also saw the Republican House floor leader also lose.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident happened on April 26, 2018 at duPont Manual High School

Police say she screamed -- and he ran.

POLICE: Louisville woman awoke to man sexually fondling her in her home

A Georgetown family woke up Monday to find a bobcat hanging out on the porch.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was found to shot death outside a home in south Louisville.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says officers got the call about a shooting just before midnight Wednesday morning.

They found the man in his 20s shot at least once in front of a home behind a car wash on South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue.

Investigators do not think the man lived at that home.

Police also say they do not believe anyone else was shot and no one inside the home was hurt.

No arrests have been made and LMPD doesn't have any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tipline at 574-LMPD.

