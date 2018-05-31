Small aircraft make a big difference during Wings for Kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The 18th annual Wings for Kids Radio Controlled Air Show benefits Norton Children's Hospital. The River City Radio Controllers join together to display their aircrafts and flying skills.

The air show happens on Saturday, June 2, 2018 and Sunday, June 3, 2018 at the Bill Fluke Airfield at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park. Expect exciting flying exhibitions including in-air dogfights and combat, aerobatic airplanes and vintage airplanes.

The air show features nationally recognized pilots throughout the Midwest and beyond. There will be fun activities for the whole family like candy drops from radio controlled airplanes, inflatables, face painting and flight simulators.

Saturday, June 2, 2018

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 3, 2018

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The cost is $5 for individuals or $10 per car. Proceeds benefit Norton Children's Hospital.

Over the last 17 years, the River City Radio Controllers has raised $280,000. This year's goal is $40,000 to coincide with the 40th celebration of the Hospital's Air Transport Team.

The Academy of Model Aeronautics has given the River City Radio Controllers the Award of Excellence based on the results of their community efforts. They are the largest charitable model flying club in the US.

