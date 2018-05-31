IMAGES | Storms leave damage throughout Kentucky and southern Indiana

Part of I-65 was closed to remove a tree that fell near Henryville, Indiana.

Trees were reported down in many areas, including in Oldham County and Goshen.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Severe storms rolled through parts of Kentucky and southern Indiana Thursday afternoon, leaving some damage.

MetroSafe says its 911 Call Center in Louisville said it was inundated with calls. Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m on Thursday, dispatchers said they received calls for seven transformer fires, 36 trees down, three trees on buildings, 45 power lines that were down, arcing or hanging low or in trees.

Photos shared by WDRB viewers on social media show downed trees over many parts of the area from strong winds. One photo showed a tree blocking a lane of Interstate 65 near Henryville, Indiana.

Trees were reported down in Buechel, Germantown, Jeffersontown, Fern Creek and Highview.

Widespread power outages were reported in Louisville. Up to 5,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm. Thousands more outages were reported by Duke Energy in southern Indiana.

A house on Taylorsville Road near Bowman Field suffered major damage when a large tree fell on its roof.

The Jeffersonville, Indiana Fire Department posted a video that shows a tree down across Utica-Sellersburg Road.

Multiple trees down in Our area. Please slow down and use caution. This tree is across Utica Sellersburg rd. At address 4106. Road is closed. PLEASE AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/pbQ6hDGr3f — Jeffersonville Fire (@JFDpio) May 31, 2018

WDRB assistant news director Jennifer Keeney tweeted a time lapse video of the dark clouds forming over downtown Louisville and the rain pounding against the newsroom glass.

Time lapse of storm system moving into downtown Louisville from @WDRBNews World HQ. pic.twitter.com/2yFlo72WiQ — Jen Keeney (@jenkeeney) May 31, 2018

Oldham County Schools alerted parents that trees are powerlines are impacting buses. Some elementary bus runs were forced to turn around and return to school. Middle and high school buses may also face delays.

Due to trees and power lines down across some roadways, some elementary bus runs have had to turn around and return to school. High school and middle school bus runs may be delayed as well. As soon as we have those bus numbers, you will be notified if your child is affected. — OldhamCo Schools (@OldhamCoSchools) May 31, 2018

