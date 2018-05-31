IMAGES | Storms leave damage throughout Kentucky and southern In - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Storms leave damage throughout Kentucky and southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Severe storms rolled through parts of Kentucky and southern Indiana Thursday afternoon, leaving some damage. 

MetroSafe says its 911 Call Center in Louisville said it was inundated with calls. Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m on Thursday, dispatchers said they received calls for seven transformer fires, 36 trees down, three trees on buildings, 45 power lines that were down, arcing or hanging low or in trees. 

Photos shared by WDRB viewers on social media show downed trees over many parts of the area from strong winds. One photo showed a tree blocking a lane of Interstate 65 near Henryville, Indiana. 

Trees were reported down in Buechel, Germantown, Jeffersontown, Fern Creek and Highview.  

Widespread power outages were reported in Louisville. Up to 5,000 customers were without power at the height of the storm. Thousands more outages were reported by Duke Energy in southern Indiana. 

A house on Taylorsville Road near Bowman Field suffered major damage when a large tree fell on its roof. 

The Jeffersonville, Indiana Fire Department posted a video that shows a tree down across Utica-Sellersburg Road.

WDRB assistant news director Jennifer Keeney tweeted a time lapse video of the dark clouds forming over downtown Louisville and the rain pounding against the newsroom glass. 

Oldham County Schools alerted parents that trees are powerlines are impacting buses. Some elementary bus runs were forced to turn around and return to school. Middle and high school buses may also face delays. 

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.