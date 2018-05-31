Former LMPD officer found not guilty of all charges after choking 13-year-old boy in 2015

The arrest of Steven Wiggins comes after a nationwide search for the alleged cop killer.

The arrest of Steven Wiggins comes after a nationwide search for the alleged cop killer.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad had initially wanted to fire Officer Brian Smith for the posts that he claimed 'fostered mistrust of the police.'

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad had initially wanted to fire Officer Brian Smith for the posts that he claimed 'fostered mistrust of the police.'

Louisville-based gas station chain Thorntons Inc. has hired an investment bank to explore a sale of the company, according to a report.

Louisville-based gas station chain Thorntons Inc. has hired an investment bank to explore a sale of the company, according to a report.

Photos shared by WDRB viewers on social media show downed trees over many parts of the area from strong winds.

Photos shared by WDRB viewers on social media show downed trees over many parts of the area from strong winds.

A Harrison County woman is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from an elementary school PTO.

A Harrison County woman is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from an elementary school PTO.

Jefferson County Public Schools quietly pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements to children who were tormented and attacked in Louisville schools, and taxpayers cover the cost.

Jefferson County Public Schools quietly pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements to children who were tormented and attacked in Louisville schools, and taxpayers cover the cost.

The Clark County Health Department says an employee at the McDonald's located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.

The Clark County Health Department says an employee at the McDonald's located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.

Surveillance video from the lobby of the school shows Hardin pushed to the ground by a student. When Hardin gets up, he puts the teen in a choke hold until he loses consciousness.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former LMPD and school resource officer accused of assaulting a 13-year-old boy at Olmsted Academy North in January 2015 was found not guilty on all charges Thursday by a Jefferson County jury.

Jonathan Hardin was facing second-degree assault, wanton endangerment and official misconduct charge stemming from the incident.

Surveillance video from the lobby of the school shows Hardin pushed to the ground by a student. When Hardin gets up, he puts the teen in a choke hold until he loses consciousness.

"I take a hit, my gosh, it literally knocked the air out of me," Hardin said. "Not just from the hit, but then when I hit the floor, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what's going on?'"

As a police officer, Hardin said he was trained to gain control of the situation.

"If you see, I use both my arms," Hardin said. "And when I grabbed him, I grabbed the upper part of his chest. That was the intention of grabbing him: to get control of his arms. And that was it."

The 13-year-old student passed out for five to seven seconds, which doctors said during the trial was not harmful. Furthermore, the prosecution argued the hold was against police policy.

"Choking techniques are not an approved force option and are prohibited," prosecutor Justin Janes said.

But the defense proved to the jury there is a difference between work policy and being considered a criminal.

"We're just so happy that the jury saw this wasn't a criminal act," defense attorney Brian Butler said. "He's a good man. He had no intention whatsoever to hurt that student."

Several teachers and support staff at the school testified during the first day of the trial that the teenager did not complain about injuries or the incident itself.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

