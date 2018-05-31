BOZICH | Mack's first U of L high school recruit compared to Buddy Hield by AAU coach

Josh Nickelberry, a Class of 2019 shooting guard from North Carolina, became the first high school player to commit to new Louisville coach Chris Mack.More >>
A record crowd of nearly 1,000 gathered at Huber's Winery Wednesday night as Archie Miller discussed Romeo Langford, Juwan Morgan and the 2018-19 IU basketball season.More >>
The Street & Smith college football yearbook includes plenty of bulletin board material for Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and Western Kentucky.More >>
Bob Baffert returned to Churchill Downs Monday morning to continue preparing Justify for his pursuit of the Triple Crown in the Belmont Stakes June. 9.More >>
Six coaches have followed Bill Mallory as the Indiana football coach but none of the six have matched what Mallory achieved in Bloomington.More >>
The 2018 women's NCAA basketball title slipped away from Louisville, but early projections for next season suggest the Cardinals will make another run.More >>
Former Louisville and New Albany ace Josh Rogers is scheduled to make his first pro start at Slugger Field next week as he makes his way to the top of the New York Yankees' farm system.More >>
Point spreads for the opening weekend of college football were posted today. Good news for Kentucky, Indiana and Purdue. Bad news for Western Kentucky and LouisvilleMore >>
