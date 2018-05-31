Woman accused of stealing more than $57,000 from southern Indiana school PTO

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A Harrison County woman is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from an elementary school PTO.

According to deputies, Tami Herrold made 162 fraudulent charges or withdrawals from Nov. 1, 2016, to May 18, 2018. Court documents show a long list of charges and withdrawals from a Corydon Elementary PTO account totaling $57,551.78.

The transactions include a more than $3,500 withdrawal, $1,008 spent at Furniture Row and hundreds spent at other stores like Walmart.

The PTO issued a statement on its Facebook page, which reads in part:

"The Officers of the PTO have met and we have removed Mrs. Herrold as Treasurer of the PTO and we intend to seek full restitution of any and all misappropriated funds."

Herrold's defense attorney, Bart Betteau, disputes the claims.

"She is honestly shocked," Betteau said. "She can't believe these accusations are being leveled at her. Of course she has entered a plea of not guilty.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Eastridge hopes students will never see the impact of the missing funds.

"I think here that we will see a community that will rally around the school," Eastridge said. "That they will work diligently, that this loss does not curtail any of the enriching activities that the group plans to provide."

Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk is trying to get the money returned to the Corydon Elementary PTO.

Det. Lt. Nick Smith said the Harrison County Sheriff's Office learned about the concerns a couple weeks ago from other PTO board members.

"As soon as they saw something fishy, they reached out to us immediately," Smith said. "We started working on it together. They've been a pivotal part of the investigation."

If convicted, Herrold could spend up to six years in prison.

