Big Ten-ACC Challenge: Louisville gets Michigan State, IU to fac - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Big Ten-ACC Challenge: Louisville gets Michigan State, IU to face Duke (again)

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville and Indiana will face familiar names in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The Cardinals will face a Michigan State program that it has faced in the NCAA Tournament three times since 2009. The last meeting between the programs was in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge in East Lansing, Mich., in 2015. Their three meetings prior to that came in the NCAA Tournament, the last in the 2015 East Regional Final, which the Spartans won 76-70 in overtime.

Indiana's Big Ten-ACC Challenge game against Duke will be its third against the Blue Devils in four seasons in the event. The Hoosiers lost to Duke 91-81 in last season's game in Bloomington. Duke beat IU 94-74 in 2015.

