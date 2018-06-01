'I Am Ali Festival' begins Friday in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'I Am Ali Festival' begins Friday in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The "I Am Ali" Festival begins Friday, June 1, 2018 at Slugger Field.

The Louisville Bats are hosting a Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night to help kickoff the celebration.

The festival marks the 2nd anniversary of Ali's death, and runs through June 10th. It focuses on Ali's giving spirit and his love for Louisville.

Click here for a complete list of the festival events.

