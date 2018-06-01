Louisville observes National Gun Violence Awareness Day - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville observes National Gun Violence Awareness Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday evening the Big Four Bridge and Louisville's City Hall Clock Tower will be lit up in orange -- the defining color of the anti-gun violence movement.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day is Saturday, June 2. LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says murders are down 25 percent so far this year compared to 2017, but the public needs to do more to help cut crime. 

"We will never arrest our way out of our problems," Conrad said. "It's going to take everyone in this community working together to get guns out of the hands of people who intend to use them for harm."

The groups Moms Demand Action and the Urban League are holding a gun violence awareness walk on Saturday, June 2. It starts at 11:30 a.m. at Sheppard Park on Magazine Street.

