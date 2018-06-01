Louisville observes National Gun Violence Awareness Day

The arrest of Steven Wiggins comes after a nationwide search for the alleged cop killer.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad had initially wanted to fire Officer Brian Smith for the posts that he claimed 'fostered mistrust of the police.'

Louisville-based gas station chain Thorntons Inc. has hired an investment bank to explore a sale of the company, according to a report.

Photos shared by WDRB viewers on social media show downed trees over many parts of the area from strong winds.

A Harrison County woman is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from an elementary school PTO.

Jefferson County Public Schools quietly pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements to children who were tormented and attacked in Louisville schools, and taxpayers cover the cost.

The Clark County Health Department says an employee at the McDonald's located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday evening the Big Four Bridge and Louisville's City Hall Clock Tower will be lit up in orange -- the defining color of the anti-gun violence movement.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day is Saturday, June 2. LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says murders are down 25 percent so far this year compared to 2017, but the public needs to do more to help cut crime.

"We will never arrest our way out of our problems," Conrad said. "It's going to take everyone in this community working together to get guns out of the hands of people who intend to use them for harm."

The groups Moms Demand Action and the Urban League are holding a gun violence awareness walk on Saturday, June 2. It starts at 11:30 a.m. at Sheppard Park on Magazine Street.

