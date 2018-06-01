Bevin lawyer asks judge in pension case to step aside

The arrest of Steven Wiggins comes after a nationwide search for the alleged cop killer.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad had initially wanted to fire Officer Brian Smith for the posts that he claimed 'fostered mistrust of the police.'

Louisville-based gas station chain Thorntons Inc. has hired an investment bank to explore a sale of the company, according to a report.

Photos shared by WDRB viewers on social media show downed trees over many parts of the area from strong winds.

The pursuit of a stolen semi truck led to a $1 million discovery for Clarksville Police.

A Harrison County woman is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from an elementary school PTO.

Woman accused of stealing more than $57,000 from southern Indiana school PTO

Jefferson County Public Schools quietly pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements to children who were tormented and attacked in Louisville schools, and taxpayers cover the cost.

The Clark County Health Department says an employee at the McDonald's located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- An attorney for Gov. Matt Bevin has asked a judge to consider disqualifying himself from hearing a lawsuit over Kentucky's new public pension law.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Bevin attorney Steve Pitt wrote to Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip J. Shepherd that the outcome of the case may affect the judge's financial interest because of his membership in the state judicial retirement plan.

But the Courier Journal said Shepherd issued an order late Thursday saying there are no judicial pensions at issue in the case and denying the request.

Pitt argued that unlike Shepherd, judges who took office after Jan. 1, 2014, don't have the same pension and aren't affected by the lawsuit's outcome.

Bevin recently called Shepherd "an incompetent hack" after Shepherd denied Bevin's request to take depositions of representatives of the plaintiffs.

