Jeffersonville is finalist in National Main Street contest

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville is hoping to get enough votes to win $25,000 in a national contest.

Main Street in downtown Jeffersonville made it to the final round of America's Main Street Contest. Judges will select a winner from 10 finalists.

Other finalists include towns in Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, and California.

Jeffersonville says it's bringing people and businesses to the heart of the city with its concert series, vibrant streetscape, farmers market, wine walks and more.

The winner will be announced Monday.

Click here to view a list of all 10 finalists and to find out how to vote for Jeffersonville.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.