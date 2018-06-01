POLICE: Child found asleep in Louisville home with drugs and amm - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Child found asleep in Louisville home with drugs and ammo

Larry McClain (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Larry McClain (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a man was arrested Thursday night after a small child was found sleeping in his home with a handgun, ammunition and an "extremely large amount of Xanax."

According to an arrest report, a detective with the Louisville Metro Police Department was at the home of 30-year-old Larry McClain in the 1700 block of South 32nd Street, near the intersection of Dr. William G. Weathers Drive and Wilson Avenue, just after 11 p.m.

Police say the detective was assisting staff from the Home Incarceration Program with conducting an HIP check.

While an officer was doing a routine search of the home, the officer allegedly found a small knotted-up plastic bag containing four yellow Xanax bars and two blue pills in McClain's pocket. Inside McClain's room, investigators say they found a zipper-bag containing nine individually wrapped plastic bags with 50 Xanax pills each.

Police say they also found a large bag filled with "an extremely large amount of Xanax."

A .380 handgun, along with two boxes of ammunition, were also found in the home, as well as an ashtray with several smoked blunts of marijuana.

Additionally, a small child was found asleep on a bed near the gun, pills and marijuana, according to the arrest report. The age of the child is not provided.

Police say it's not the first time McClain has been in trouble with the law. According to the arrest report, he has faced drug trafficking and weapons charges in the past, and has been barred from having guns. 

He was arrested again, and charged with -- among other things -- possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, enhanced possession of marijuana and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia. 

