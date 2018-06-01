Broadcast / Facilities Maintenance Engineer (6/1/18)

JOB DESCRIPTION:

a) This is a full-time position which requires a reasonable after-hours availability. The primary responsibility will be to assist our current staff of engineers in maintaining the broadcast infrastructure of the studio facility.

b) The secondary task would require the candidate to have the ability to oversee all aspects of the WDRB building / facility as well.

c) They would interface with all existing HVAC, electrical, plumbing, security, fire prevention, lawn / landscape, custodial service and any other contractor.

d) They would ensure that all facility and building systems are maintained in a professional manner, and that accurate records of subcontractor repairs and preventative maintenance are kept up-to-date. This includes information that is provided to our insurance carrier, FM Global.

e) The successful candidate will be assisted by the current building maintenance employee.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K



SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable



POSITION:

Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

a) Prior experience in broadcast maintenance and operations.

b) An associate's degree in electronics or at least three years of bench repair or hands-on broadcast experience is desired. Prior experience in either HVAC, commercial electricity, CATV or low-voltage security systems.

c) Proficient at installing various connectors, such as BNC, XLR and Ethernet connectors.

d) Proficient with computers and Microsoft Office applications.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

a) Valid driver's license and an acceptable driving record.

b) Ability to use hand/power tools, climb ladders and lift up to 60 pounds on occasion.

TO APPLY:

Email your resume to:

Gary Schroder

WDRB / WBKI Chief Engineer

624 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard

Louisville, KY 40203

gschroder@wdrb.com

Fax: (502) 589-5559



We are an Equal Opportunity Employer.

No calls please.