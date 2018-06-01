JCPS holds 38th annual bus 'Road-E-O' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Posted:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's like a rodeo but with school buses instead of bulls.

Friday morning brought the 38th annual Jefferson County Public Schools Bus Road-E-O, giving JCPS bus drivers the chance to have some extra fun behind the wheel. It took place at the Lees Lane Bus Compound behind Farnsley Middle School.

Drivers representing all 13 bus compounds competed in a series of skills challenges. Some of those tasks included parallel parking the bus and backing up to a small line.

"This is a community event," said Randy Frantz, JCPS director of transportation. "I tell people all year we have 1,000 community heroes on the road each and every day driving 70,000 special pieces of cargo, and they work really hard all year, and this is just an end-of-the-year celebration to say 'Thank you!' to them."

All of the fun challenges were done in front of a cheering crowd of kids and parents.

