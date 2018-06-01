JCPS holds 38th annual bus 'Road-E-O'

The arrest of Steven Wiggins comes after a nationwide search for the alleged cop killer.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad had initially wanted to fire Officer Brian Smith for the posts that he claimed 'fostered mistrust of the police.'

Louisville-based gas station chain Thorntons Inc. has hired an investment bank to explore a sale of the company, according to a report.

Photos shared by WDRB viewers on social media show downed trees over many parts of the area from strong winds.

The pursuit of a stolen semi truck led to a $1 million discovery for Clarksville Police.

A Harrison County woman is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from an elementary school PTO.

Woman accused of stealing more than $57,000 from southern Indiana school PTO

Jefferson County Public Schools quietly pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements to children who were tormented and attacked in Louisville schools, and taxpayers cover the cost.

The Clark County Health Department says an employee at the McDonald's located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's like a rodeo but with school buses instead of bulls.

Friday morning brought the 38th annual Jefferson County Public Schools Bus Road-E-O, giving JCPS bus drivers the chance to have some extra fun behind the wheel. It took place at the Lees Lane Bus Compound behind Farnsley Middle School.

Drivers representing all 13 bus compounds competed in a series of skills challenges. Some of those tasks included parallel parking the bus and backing up to a small line.

"This is a community event," said Randy Frantz, JCPS director of transportation. "I tell people all year we have 1,000 community heroes on the road each and every day driving 70,000 special pieces of cargo, and they work really hard all year, and this is just an end-of-the-year celebration to say 'Thank you!' to them."

All of the fun challenges were done in front of a cheering crowd of kids and parents.

