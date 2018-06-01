UPDATE: 30-year-old New York man evicted from parents' home finally leaves

The arrest of Steven Wiggins comes after a nationwide search for the alleged cop killer.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad had initially wanted to fire Officer Brian Smith for the posts that he claimed 'fostered mistrust of the police.'

Louisville-based gas station chain Thorntons Inc. has hired an investment bank to explore a sale of the company, according to a report.

Photos shared by WDRB viewers on social media show downed trees over many parts of the area from strong winds.

A Harrison County woman is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from an elementary school PTO.

Jefferson County Public Schools quietly pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements to children who were tormented and attacked in Louisville schools, and taxpayers cover the cost.

The Clark County Health Department says an employee at the McDonald's located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WDRB) -- The 30-year-old man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline, according to The Associated Press.

Michael Rotondo honked and waved to reporters Friday morning as he pulled out of the driveway of his parents' home in Camillus, New York. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that Rotondo left 2-1/2 hours before the noon deadline set by a judge last week.

News crews recorded him packing up a pickup truck this week.

Rotondo told the newspaper he called the police because he believed his son's Legos were in the basement and his father wouldn't let him look for them. The father offered to look for specific items and bring them out, if he found them.

Last week, CNN reported that a judge ruled in the parents' favor and ordered Michael Rotondo to leave after having a room at his parents' home for eight years.

But Rotondo contended he was owed a six-month notice.

To read the CNN report, CLICK HERE.

Rotondo told CNN's sister network HLN the day after the ruling that he would love to leave as soon as possible -- "I don't like living there" -- but he was not able to do so immediately.

"I'm getting together the means to do that," he said. "With my parents, they want me out right away, and they're not really interested in providing reasonable time, and the court is siding with them, as it seems."

CNN reported that Christina and Mark Rotondo of Camillus started the court proceedings earlier this month and filed evidence of five notices they served their son, starting in February.

Christina and Mark Rotondo sat in the courtroom during the proceedings.

One note on February 2 read:

"After a discussion with your Mother, we have decided you must leave this house immediately. You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return. We will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision."

Shortly after this notice, his parents decided to seek legal counsel and served another notice on February 13, granting Michael 30 days to move out or they would begin enforcement procedures.

Five days later, in another note, the parents offered some advice and gifted Michael $1,100 to help him find a new place to live.

"Some advice: 1) Organize the things you need for work and to manage an apartment. Note: You will need stuff at (redacted). You must arrange the date and time through your Father so he can set it up with the tenant. 2) Sell the other things you have that have any significant value, (e.g. stereo, some tools etc.). This is especially true for any weapons you may have. You need the money and will have no place for the stuff. 3) There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you. Get one - you have to work! 4) If you want help finding a place your Mother has offered to help you."

New York State Supreme Court Judge Donald Greenwood sided with the parents.

"I'm granting the eviction," he said. "I think the notice is sufficient."

After court last week, Rotondo told reporters he planned to appeal the case and finds the ruling "ridiculous."

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved. The Associated Press and CNN (via writers Amanda Jackson, Carma Hassan, Jessica Prater and Eric Levenson) contributed to this report.