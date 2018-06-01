'Pappygate' bourbon theft ringleader sentenced to 15 years in prison

Former distillery worker Gilbert "Toby" Curtsinger pleaded guilty last year.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say a man was arrested Thursday night after a small child was found sleeping in his home with a handgun, ammunition and an "extremely large amount of Xanax."More >>
A Harrison County woman is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from an elementary school PTO.More >>
The police are using social media to track down the man and woman.More >>
Joshua J. Stone is still on the loose and is described as "dangerous" by the Grayson County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A New Albany man was sentenced Thursday for killing another man three years ago.More >>
Police are tracking 31-year-old Steven Joshua Wiggins for the murder of Dickson County sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Baker on Wednesday.More >>
Police say the victim was shot during a drug transaction.More >>
