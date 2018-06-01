Kentucky GOP chair: 'Nobody likes' Trump's metal tariffs

The chairman of the Kentucky Republican Party said Friday that “nobody likes” President Trump’s tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, levies which could pose a threat to Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry.More >>
Louisville-based gas station chain Thorntons Inc. has hired an investment bank to explore a sale of the company, according to a report.More >>
Kentucky's bourbon distilleries are bracing for potential retaliatory action following President Trump's decision Thursday to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Europe, Canada and Mexico.More >>
The former General Mills Pillsbury plant in New Albany that closed in 2016 is set to be reborn as a distillery and bottling facility for Sazerac Co., the maker of Buffalo Trace and other bourbon brands.More >>
The University of Louisville has agreed to a settlement with its former longtime athletics director Tom Jurich, who was fired in October following a recruiting scandal in the men’s basketball program.More >>
Ford Motor Co. plans to restart production of F-Series Super Duty trucks at Kentucky Truck Plant by Monday, the company said.More >>
Two days after a pivotal Supreme Court decision, Louisville-based Churchill Downs Inc. announced plans to offer sports betting in casinos and through online channels in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Mississippi.More >>
Promising the University of Louisville's best days are ahead, Neeli Bendapudi became the university's 18th president on Tuesday.More >>
