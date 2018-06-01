5 dead, nearly 200 sickened in romaine lettuce outbreak - WDRB 41 Louisville News

5 dead, nearly 200 sickened in romaine lettuce outbreak

Posted: Updated:
The E. coli outbreak caused by lettuce has been traced to the Ariz., growing region, but has not been pinned down to a specific grower, supplier, distributor or brand. The E. coli outbreak caused by lettuce has been traced to the Ariz., growing region, but has not been pinned down to a specific grower, supplier, distributor or brand.

NEW YORK (AP) -- Four more deaths have been linked to a national food poisoning outbreak blamed on tainted Arizona-grown romaine lettuce, bringing the total to five.

The Arizona growing season is long over and it's unlikely any tainted lettuce is still in stores or people's homes. But there can be a lag in reporting, and reports of illnesses have continued to come in.

In an update Friday, health officials said 25 more cases raised the total to 197 illnesses in 35 states. At least 89 were hospitalized.

Previously one death had been reported, in California. On Friday, health officials said they have learned of four more -- another in California as well as one each in Arkansas, Minnesota and New York.

Health officials have tied the E. coli outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.