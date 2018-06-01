Obit: Retired Marine Colonel leaves behind wife, kids, bad Beltway drivers

The arrest of Steven Wiggins comes after a nationwide search for the alleged cop killer.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad had initially wanted to fire Officer Brian Smith for the posts that he claimed 'fostered mistrust of the police.'

Louisville-based gas station chain Thorntons Inc. has hired an investment bank to explore a sale of the company, according to a report.

Photos shared by WDRB viewers on social media show downed trees over many parts of the area from strong winds.

The pursuit of a stolen semi truck led to a $1 million discovery for Clarksville Police.

A Harrison County woman is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from an elementary school PTO.

Woman accused of stealing more than $57,000 from southern Indiana school PTO

Jefferson County Public Schools quietly pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements to children who were tormented and attacked in Louisville schools, and taxpayers cover the cost.

The Clark County Health Department says an employee at the McDonald's located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.

ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) -- The obituary for a decorated U.S. Marine colonel who retired to northern Virginia says he's survived by his wife, children and the notorious Beltway traffic he abhorred.

News outlets report that the obituary of Col. Robert F. Gibson, prepared by his family before his burial on Thursday, described a distinguished military service that spanned from Vietnam to Iraq. Then it adds a zinger, saying "he hated how all of you were incapable of driving competently."

His widow, Barbara Gibson, tells WRC-TV that the family wanted to capture an aspect of his daily life. She said his feelings about "horrendous" Beltway traffic are shared by "a lot of folks."

Colonel Gibson died in December but was buried at Arlington National Cemetery on May 31.

To read his full obituary, CLICK HERE.

