TARC changing routes and schedules starting June 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC is adjusting schedules and routes effective June 3.

Routing changes will also affect bus stop locations and schedules. Passengers should check schedules before the changes take effect and plan trips accordingly.

The following routes will have adjustments:

Rt. #1 - 4th Street Circulator - LouLift

Add additional stops will be added, and it will operate between the Galt House and Churchill Downs. The north-south 4th Street route will travel between Churchill Downs and the Galt House downtown weekly, circling around Fourth Street Live! taking 5th Street northbound and Second Street southbound. The 4th Street Circulator will stop at all stops with the new grey and black round LouLift bus signs (formerly ZeroBus).

Rt. #6 - Sixth Street (Updated map & schedule coming soon)

Morning and evening trips have been added to the schedule. Routes now include trips to MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. (MBC) - 6401 New Cut Rd.

Weekday southbound stops at MBC are 6:33 a.m. and 8:35 p.m. Northbound stops on weekdays are 6:49 a.m. and 4:32 p.m. One southbound trip on Sundays at 8:31 p.m. will also be added.

Rts. #72 - Clarksville/New Albany and #82 –Clarksville - Jeffersonville Crosstown

Buses will no longer enter the Green Tree Mall parking lot (stop near Sears front entrance). All trips will pick-up/drop-off at the bus stop on Green Tree Blvd.

For more information on the above changes, contact TARC Customer Service at 502-585-1234 or visit www.ridetarc.org.

