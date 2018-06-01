President Trump says June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un back on - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President Trump says June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un back on

Posted: Updated:
President Donald Trump and NK leader Kim Jong Un President Donald Trump and NK leader Kim Jong Un

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12.

Trump says after an Oval Office meeting Friday with North Korea's Kim Yong Chol that he'd be making a mistake not to go forward with the on-again, off-again nuclear summit in Singapore.

Trump says his meeting with the most senior North Korean to visit the White House in 18 years lasted longer than expected. He said it "went very well."

Trump says his June 12 meeting will be "a beginning."

He says, "The process will begin on June 12 in Singapore."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.