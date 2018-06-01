President Trump says June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un back on

The arrest of Steven Wiggins comes after a nationwide search for the alleged cop killer.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad had initially wanted to fire Officer Brian Smith for the posts that he claimed 'fostered mistrust of the police.'

Louisville-based gas station chain Thorntons Inc. has hired an investment bank to explore a sale of the company, according to a report.

Photos shared by WDRB viewers on social media show downed trees over many parts of the area from strong winds.

The pursuit of a stolen semi truck led to a $1 million discovery for Clarksville Police.

A Harrison County woman is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from an elementary school PTO.

Woman accused of stealing more than $57,000 from southern Indiana school PTO

Jefferson County Public Schools quietly pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements to children who were tormented and attacked in Louisville schools, and taxpayers cover the cost.

The Clark County Health Department says an employee at the McDonald's located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12.

Trump says after an Oval Office meeting Friday with North Korea's Kim Yong Chol that he'd be making a mistake not to go forward with the on-again, off-again nuclear summit in Singapore.

Trump says his meeting with the most senior North Korean to visit the White House in 18 years lasted longer than expected. He said it "went very well."

Trump says his June 12 meeting will be "a beginning."

He says, "The process will begin on June 12 in Singapore."

