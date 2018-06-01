Ax smashes through windshield and strikes driver in Canada

The arrest of Steven Wiggins comes after a nationwide search for the alleged cop killer.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad had initially wanted to fire Officer Brian Smith for the posts that he claimed 'fostered mistrust of the police.'

Louisville-based gas station chain Thorntons Inc. has hired an investment bank to explore a sale of the company, according to a report.

Photos shared by WDRB viewers on social media show downed trees over many parts of the area from strong winds.

A Harrison County woman is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from an elementary school PTO.

Jefferson County Public Schools quietly pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements to children who were tormented and attacked in Louisville schools, and taxpayers cover the cost.

The Clark County Health Department says an employee at the McDonald's located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.

(FOX NEWS) -- A Canadian man knows that he's lucky to be alive after an ax smashed through the window of his pickup and hit him in the head, but he doesn’t know exactly what happened.

Mackenzie Peddle told the CBC that he came to when he heard a woman tapping on the window of his truck, then saw the broken window and the ax sitting next to him.

Dizziness and cuts above and below his right eye told the rest of the story, and he said the sunglasses he was wearing likely saved the eye itself, according to The Canadian Press.

Peddle had been driving to his home in Saskatoon when the accident occurred. Somehow, he'd managed to pull the Ford F-Series to the side of the road, and still had his foot on the brake pedal when he woke up, but can’t remember how he did it.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating the incident and looking for witnesses who can help figure out where the ax came from.

Oddly, this is the second time something like this has happened to Peddle.

About 10 years ago, he was driving down a different road near Kenosha Lake when a piece of rebar fell off of a passing truck and speared straight through the driver’s side of his car, from the window, through the back seat and into the trunk, Peddle recounted to the CBC.

Since then, he’s said he gets nervous every time he hears a rock hit his vehicle.

"It's frustrating ... that people still don't tie down their loads, don't secure things in the back of their vehicles and are careless," Peddle said.

