Second employee at St. Matthews Denny's diagnosed with hepatitis A

The arrest of Steven Wiggins comes after a nationwide search for the alleged cop killer.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad had initially wanted to fire Officer Brian Smith for the posts that he claimed 'fostered mistrust of the police.'

Louisville-based gas station chain Thorntons Inc. has hired an investment bank to explore a sale of the company, according to a report.

Photos shared by WDRB viewers on social media show downed trees over many parts of the area from strong winds.

The pursuit of a stolen semi truck led to a $1 million discovery for Clarksville Police.

A Harrison County woman is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from an elementary school PTO.

Woman accused of stealing more than $57,000 from southern Indiana school PTO

Jefferson County Public Schools quietly pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements to children who were tormented and attacked in Louisville schools, and taxpayers cover the cost.

The Clark County Health Department says an employee at the McDonald's located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee at a St. Matthews restaurant has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A.

Officials say an employee at the Denny's at 4030 Dutchman's Lane tested positive for the virus. Another employee at the same location was diagnosed with the virus in May, but officials say the two cases are not related.

Customers who ate at the Denny's from May 4-24 may have been exposed. The Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness says the risk of contracting the virus from this restaurant is low, but advises customers to use caution.

Health officials say the employee has been excluded from work and all employees will be vaccinated while disinfection and sanitation practices are followed.

The St. Matthews location scored a 93-A and 94-A on its last two health inspections, the health department said.

Symptoms of the virus include fatigue, decreased appetite, stomach pain, nausea, darkened urine, pale stools and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and eyes.

It can take 15-50 days after exposure for someone to become ill.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health issued a statewide hepatitis A outbreak in November, and recommends all residents be vaccinated.

Since November, there have been 425 cases diagnosed in Louisville and more than 66,500 people vaccinated.

