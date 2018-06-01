Second employee at St. Matthews Denny's diagnosed with hepatitis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Second employee at St. Matthews Denny's diagnosed with hepatitis A

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee at a St. Matthews restaurant has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A. 

Officials say an employee at the Denny's at 4030 Dutchman's Lane tested positive for the virus. Another employee at the same location was diagnosed with the virus in May, but officials say the two cases are not related. 

Customers who ate at the Denny's from May 4-24 may have been exposed. The Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness says the risk of contracting the virus from this restaurant is low, but advises customers to use caution. 

Health officials say the employee has been excluded from work and all employees will be vaccinated while disinfection and sanitation practices are followed. 

The St. Matthews location scored a 93-A and 94-A on its last two health inspections, the health department said. 

Symptoms of the virus include fatigue, decreased appetite, stomach pain, nausea, darkened urine, pale stools and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and eyes. 

It can take 15-50 days after exposure for someone to become ill. 

The Kentucky Department for Public Health issued a statewide hepatitis A outbreak in November, and recommends all residents be vaccinated. 

Since November, there have been 425 cases diagnosed in Louisville and more than 66,500 people vaccinated. 

Related stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.