Employee at southern Indiana McDonald's tests positive for hepat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Employee at southern Indiana McDonald's tests positive for hepatitis A

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee at a southern Indiana McDonald's has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to Clark County health officials. 

The Clark County Health Department says an employee at the McDonald's located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville, off of Lewis and Clark Parkway, tested positive for the virus. 

Customers who visited the location from May 9-30 may have been exposed to the virus. 

The risk for transmission of the virus at this location is said to be low, the health department said. 

In light of the outbreak, declared in November, health officials in both Indiana and Kentucky recommend residents get the two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine. 

Since November, there have been 425 cases diagnosed in Louisville and more than 66,500 people vaccinated. 

Related stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.