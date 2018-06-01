Employee at southern Indiana McDonald's tests positive for hepatitis A

The arrest of Steven Wiggins comes after a nationwide search for the alleged cop killer.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad had initially wanted to fire Officer Brian Smith for the posts that he claimed 'fostered mistrust of the police.'

Louisville-based gas station chain Thorntons Inc. has hired an investment bank to explore a sale of the company, according to a report.

Photos shared by WDRB viewers on social media show downed trees over many parts of the area from strong winds.

The pursuit of a stolen semi truck led to a $1 million discovery for Clarksville Police.

A Harrison County woman is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from an elementary school PTO.

Jefferson County Public Schools quietly pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements to children who were tormented and attacked in Louisville schools, and taxpayers cover the cost.

The Clark County Health Department says an employee at the McDonald's located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee at a southern Indiana McDonald's has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to Clark County health officials.

The Clark County Health Department says an employee at the McDonald's located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville, off of Lewis and Clark Parkway, tested positive for the virus.

Customers who visited the location from May 9-30 may have been exposed to the virus.

The risk for transmission of the virus at this location is said to be low, the health department said.

In light of the outbreak, declared in November, health officials in both Indiana and Kentucky recommend residents get the two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine.

Since November, there have been 425 cases diagnosed in Louisville and more than 66,500 people vaccinated.

