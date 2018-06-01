Thousands of dollars in lawn care equipment stolen from Bardstown teen

The Clark County Health Department says an employee at the McDonald's located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.More >>
The Clark County Health Department says an employee at the McDonald's located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.More >>
Jefferson County Public Schools quietly pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements to children who were tormented and attacked in Louisville schools, and taxpayers cover the cost.More >>
Jefferson County Public Schools quietly pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements to children who were tormented and attacked in Louisville schools, and taxpayers cover the cost.More >>
A Harrison County woman is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from an elementary school PTO.More >>
A Harrison County woman is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from an elementary school PTO.More >>
The pursuit of a stolen semi truck led to a $1 million discovery for Clarksville Police.More >>
The pursuit of a stolen semi truck led to a $1 million discovery for Clarksville Police.More >>
Photos shared by WDRB viewers on social media show downed trees over many parts of the area from strong winds.More >>
Photos shared by WDRB viewers on social media show downed trees over many parts of the area from strong winds.More >>
Louisville-based gas station chain Thorntons Inc. has hired an investment bank to explore a sale of the company, according to a report.More >>
Louisville-based gas station chain Thorntons Inc. has hired an investment bank to explore a sale of the company, according to a report.More >>
Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad had initially wanted to fire Officer Brian Smith for the posts that he claimed 'fostered mistrust of the police.'More >>
Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad had initially wanted to fire Officer Brian Smith for the posts that he claimed 'fostered mistrust of the police.'More >>
The arrest of Steven Wiggins comes after a nationwide search for the alleged cop killer.More >>
The arrest of Steven Wiggins comes after a nationwide search for the alleged cop killer.More >>
Thanks to support from Norton Healthcare, this story and others are available in real-time closed captioning on WDRB.
Thanks to support from Norton Healthcare, this story and others are available in real-time closed captioning on WDRB.More >>