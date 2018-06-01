Thousands of dollars in lawn care equipment stolen from Bardstown teen

The arrest of Steven Wiggins comes after a nationwide search for the alleged cop killer.

The arrest of Steven Wiggins comes after a nationwide search for the alleged cop killer.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad had initially wanted to fire Officer Brian Smith for the posts that he claimed 'fostered mistrust of the police.'

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad had initially wanted to fire Officer Brian Smith for the posts that he claimed 'fostered mistrust of the police.'

Louisville-based gas station chain Thorntons Inc. has hired an investment bank to explore a sale of the company, according to a report.

Louisville-based gas station chain Thorntons Inc. has hired an investment bank to explore a sale of the company, according to a report.

Photos shared by WDRB viewers on social media show downed trees over many parts of the area from strong winds.

Photos shared by WDRB viewers on social media show downed trees over many parts of the area from strong winds.

The pursuit of a stolen semi truck led to a $1 million discovery for Clarksville Police.

The pursuit of a stolen semi truck led to a $1 million discovery for Clarksville Police.

A Harrison County woman is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from an elementary school PTO.

A Harrison County woman is accused of stealing more than $57,000 from an elementary school PTO.

Woman accused of stealing more than $57,000 from southern Indiana school PTO

Woman accused of stealing more than $57,000 from southern Indiana school PTO

Jefferson County Public Schools quietly pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements to children who were tormented and attacked in Louisville schools, and taxpayers cover the cost.

Jefferson County Public Schools quietly pays out hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements to children who were tormented and attacked in Louisville schools, and taxpayers cover the cost.

The Clark County Health Department says an employee at the McDonald's located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.

The Clark County Health Department says an employee at the McDonald's located at 1420 Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – A teen entrepreneur has his whole business taken from him in a matter of hours when all his mowing and lawn care equipment is stolen from his home.

Michael Bonza has been mowing neighborhood lawns for almost half his life. His grandma says it’s in his blood.

“He kind of got into it because of his grandpa,” Debbie Davis said.

Bonza started his mowing and lawn care business when he was around eight years old. His business is now called Lil' Michael DBA Bardstown Mowing Company

“I loved doing it around the house. Thought finally it'd be nice to make some money,” Bonza said.

“So he worked himself, made money doing little odd jobs,” Davis said.

Bonza started with a push mower that barely worked and through years of hard work was able to buy a zero turn mower, one of the items criminal got away with when they stole his trailer full of equipment from his home last month.

“I was pretty upset, but I was hiding it,” Bonza said.

“They got a zero turn, push mower, weed eater, two five-gallon cans full of gas and a nice utility trailer,” Davis said.

It's a hard blow for anyone, let alone a young 15-year-old entrepreneur. The total value of the stolen items is estimated to be $5,000-$6,000.

“It’s just heartbreaking. A kid raises money himself and buys it and then somebody takes it. I just don’t understand it,” Davis said.

Now Bonza is hoping someone will see and recognize his stolen items and report it to Bardstown Police.

But in the meantime, Bonza, like a true businessman, isn't letting his clients down. He just has to borrow equipment until he can get his own once again.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help Bonza buy just enough equipment to keep his business going. If you’d like to help, click here.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.