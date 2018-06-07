Search continues for missing 2-year-old girl in Bullitt County

Charlee Campbell was last seen at her home in Lebanon Junction in the early morning hours of June 7.

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search continues for a 2-year-old girl after she disappeared from her Bullitt County home early Thursday.

Charlee Campbell was last seen at her home in Lebanon Junction early on June 7. Her grandmother noticed she was missing and the door was open around 9:30 a.m.

Charlee was wearing winter pajamas with designs from the movie "Frozen." She has blonde hair, and weighs about 37 pounds. She may be with the family's dog, a gray pitbull named Penny.

A family member, Robert Bailey, was was detained and questioned Friday morning but is no longer considered a person of interest.

Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell said Bailey was a guest in the home from 11 p.m. on June 6 to 4:30 a.m. on June 7.

Tinnell said the grandmother initially forgot to tell police Bailey was there. He is not a suspect in this case, although Tinnell says he is a convicted felon with an outstanding warrant. He did not say what the warrant was for.

Tinnell said he believed the girl's disappearance could be related to a custody dispute.

“I’m leaning more toward it could be a custody issue and something happened there that we don’t know about," he said. "But we asked some tough questions there yesterday and they answered them and we don’t have anything to dispute what they tell us right now, and we’re going to assume until we know differently that the child may be in the woods."

Additionally, Tinnell said Charlee’s mother and grandmother have given recorded statements and their homes have been searched.

Her father’s home was also searched by state police in Bowling Green.

Tinnell says the grandparents have custody of the child.

Search operations were limited to one crew with thermal cameras overnight because of the dangerous terrain in the area.

Crews spent much of Thursday searching on ATVs and on foot. Some neighbors on horseback also joined the search -- but the number of people that showed up hampered efforts.

"We can't get our equipment in because of people," said Southeast Bullitt Fire Chief Erik Butler. "We've got at least 49 firefighters alone. We have search dogs, bloodhounds and all these people coming out in the woods and messing up the scent.

The Sheriff says he is still treating this case as a missing persons investigation and an active search. After having dogs search the are until noon on Friday, police resumed searching on foot.

"We appreciate people wanting to help, but they would be better help if they stayed at home," Butler said. "The neighbors around here, look in your own backyard, look in your swimming pool, your pond. You know your property better than anybody. You know where all those hidden places are."

Anyone who wants to take part is asked to meet at the Beech Grove Baptist Church.

If you have any tips about Charlee’s disappearance, please contact the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.

