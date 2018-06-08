Cops rescue pig near a Dunkin' Donuts, name him 'Pork Roll' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cops rescue pig near a Dunkin' Donuts, name him 'Pork Roll'

Posted: Updated:
The Neptune Township Police in New Jersey joked that the pig they found applied to be their new mascot. The Neptune Township Police in New Jersey joked that the pig they found applied to be their new mascot.

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) -- Police in New Jersey say they found a lost pet pig wandering near a local Dunkin' Donuts and nicknamed it "Pork Roll."

Neptune Township police said Wednesday they got a call over the recent holiday weekend concerning a pig wandering around the doughnut and coffee chain store.

The department jokes an officer was able to "catch the well-fed hog and take him into custody for questioning and to provide him with a job application as our new mascot" before transferring him to the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Officials say Pork Roll's owner picked him up from the agency.

Copyright 2018 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.