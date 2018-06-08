New charges filed against Manafort in Russia probe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New charges filed against Manafort in Russia probe



WASHINGTON (AP) -- Special counsel Robert Mueller has brought additional charges against President Donald Trump's campaign chairman and a longtime associate, accusing them of obstructing justice.

The new charges were unsealed Friday against Paul Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik.

They come after prosecutors accused Manafort of attempting to tamper with witnesses as he awaits trial of felony charges related to foreign lobbying work.

Prosecutors have accused Kilimnik of having ties to Russian intelligence, a charge he denies.

