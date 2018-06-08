MSD to close intersection at Lexington Road and Baxter Avenue on - WDRB 41 Louisville News

MSD to close intersection at Lexington Road and Baxter Avenue on June 11

MSD is closing the intersection at Lexington Road and Baxter Avenue on June 11, 2018. MSD is closing the intersection at Lexington Road and Baxter Avenue on June 11, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sewer line work will begin at the intersection of Lexington Road and Baxter Avenue on Monday June 11. 

MSD officials say the intersection will close sometime after the morning rush hour, around 10 a.m. 

Drivers will still be able to access all businesses and their parking lots during the closure. Detours will be clearly marked. Traffic between the Highlands and downtown will be routed to Broadway and East Chestnut Street.

The intersection had been scheduled to close on June 11, but a cave-in on East Liberty Street delayed the closure. 

MSD has been working on its Waterway Protection Tunnel underneath many busy Louisville streets. 

Officials have previously said that businesses and parking in the area will still be open when the intersection does shut down, 

The work in the area allows the capture of nine sewer overflow points that currently discharge to Beargrass Creek.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

