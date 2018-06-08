Man shot to death in parking lot on Saint Andrews Church Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man shot to death in parking lot on Saint Andrews Church Road

Posted: Updated:
Police are investigating after one person was shot in south Louisville on June 8, 2018. Police are investigating after one person was shot in south Louisville on June 8, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in a parking lot in south Louisville. 

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says officers were called just before 2:30 p.m. Friday to a strip mall on Saint Andrews Church Road near Palatka Road. 

When they arrived, officers found a white male dead of a gunshot wound. 

Mitchell said all parties involved in the incident are talking to police. He would not give details about what may have led to the shooting. 

