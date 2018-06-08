Man shot to death in parking lot on Saint Andrews Church Road

Police are investigating after one person was shot in south Louisville on June 8, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in a parking lot in south Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says officers were called just before 2:30 p.m. Friday to a strip mall on Saint Andrews Church Road near Palatka Road.

When they arrived, officers found a white male dead of a gunshot wound.

Mitchell said all parties involved in the incident are talking to police. He would not give details about what may have led to the shooting.

